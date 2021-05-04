Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 320,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,617,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,965,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

LANC stock opened at $188.18 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $188.84. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.39.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

