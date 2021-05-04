Lannett (NYSE:LCI) versus UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Head-To-Head Analysis

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for UCB and Lannett, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lannett 0 3 0 0 2.00

Lannett has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.00%. Given Lannett’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lannett is more favorable than UCB.

Volatility and Risk

UCB has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A Lannett -5.09% 12.62% 3.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UCB and Lannett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB $5.50 billion 3.46 $887.04 million $5.82 16.84 Lannett $545.74 million 0.35 -$33.37 million $1.07 4.27

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Lannett. Lannett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UCB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Lannett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UCB beats Lannett on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; bimekizumab for treating psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and hidradenitis suppurativa; and dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus. In addition , the company is involved in developing padsevonil for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy; rozanolixizumab to treat myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; zilucoplan to treat myasthenia gravis immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy; staccato alprazolam to treat active epileptic seizure; and UCB0107 to treat tauopathies and progressive supranuclear palsy. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. The company has a multi-year collaboration agreement with Stanford Medicine to enhance patient value for people living with severe diseases. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Sanofi, Amgen, Biogen, Otsuka, and doc.ai. The company operates in the United States, Japan, Germany, rest of Europe, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, Belgium, and internationally. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications, such as analgesic, anti-psychosis, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, infectious disease, migraine, respiratory/allergy/cough/cold, urinary, and others medical indications. The company's primary products include Levothyroxine Sodium tablets, Fluphenazine tablets, Posaconazole DR tablets, Verapamil SR tablets, Methylphenidate CD capsules, Omeprazole capsules, Pantoprazole Sodium DR tablets, Sumatriptan Nasal spray, Metolazone tablets, Amphetamine IR Tablets, Methylphenidate Hydrochloride ER stimulants, as well as cocaine hydrochloride solution. It sells its pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical companies, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Group of companies, Dexcel Pharma, Elite Pharmaceuticals, RivoPharm, and various other companies. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

