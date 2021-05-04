Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 1,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,372. The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

