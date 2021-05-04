Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LNTH traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 9,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,996. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 297.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

