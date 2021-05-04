Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lantheus traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other Lantheus news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

