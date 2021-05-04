Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $44.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LSCC opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.76, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,720 shares of company stock worth $6,500,678. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

