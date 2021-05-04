LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.18

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $92.24 million and $117,340.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.10 or 0.01169275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00738508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,614.71 or 1.00709162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

