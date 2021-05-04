Ledyard National Bank Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.51 and a 200 day moving average of $170.20. The stock has a market cap of $336.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

