Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,925 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

