Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -691.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

