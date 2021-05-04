Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

