Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,517 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 22.9% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $83,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

USMV stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60.

