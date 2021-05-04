Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shares of LEG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.90. 946,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

