LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce $268.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.95 million to $270.00 million. LendingTree posted sales of $184.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.30.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $4.38 on Monday, hitting $210.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $193.27 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,713,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $15,758,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

