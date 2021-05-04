LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) vs. Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Head-To-Head Review

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23%

This table compares LENSAR and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intersect ENT $109.14 million 6.84 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -16.45

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LENSAR and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intersect ENT 0 4 3 0 2.43

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.74%. Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Summary

LENSAR beats Intersect ENT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

