Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.55-0.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.55-0.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

