Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Up 145.5% This Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00004264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $58.18 million and $5.06 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 145.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00064709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00278340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.95 or 0.01168900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00729269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,432.83 or 0.99692212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

