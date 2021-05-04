LifePro Asset Management Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3,029.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.92 and its 200 day moving average is $281.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $331.62.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

