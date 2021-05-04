Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.02 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

LGND traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

