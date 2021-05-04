LightPath Technologies’ (LPTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 million. On average, analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

