Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $435,989.99

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $435,989.99 and approximately $1,085.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00070062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.85 or 0.00864183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.08 or 0.09754337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00099744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

