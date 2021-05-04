Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.