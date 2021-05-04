Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $636.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $275.96 and a 1-year high of $675.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $620.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.