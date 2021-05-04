Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,368.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,201.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,928.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

