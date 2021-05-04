Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,665 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $4,757,273.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

