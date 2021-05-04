Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 505.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

