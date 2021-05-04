Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $43,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 104,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 91,944 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

