Linear (LINA) Trading Up 29.4% Over Last Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $405.59 million and $143.45 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.04 or 0.00853318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.57 or 0.09739870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00099491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

