Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $297.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $266.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total transaction of $353,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,934.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,571 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

