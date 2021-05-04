Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Livent updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 17,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,092. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Livent has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.89, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

