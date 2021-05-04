Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.46

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.46 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46.16 ($0.60), with a volume of 46389195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.44 ($0.59).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 46.17 ($0.60).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 830,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,370,543.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

