loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,620. loanDepot has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
