Loews Co. (NYSE:L) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. Loews makes up 5.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

