Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Plans GBX 4.33 Dividend

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) declared a dividend on Monday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:LOK opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Tuesday. Lok’nStore Group has a one year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a one year high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The company has a market cap of £192.06 million and a P/E ratio of 51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 603.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 607.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Jeff Woyda purchased 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.80 ($19,594.72). Also, insider Neil Newman purchased 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,971.59 ($16,947.47). Insiders purchased 6,167 shares of company stock worth $3,795,759 over the last 90 days.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.