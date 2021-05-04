Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Loomis AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $31.68 billion 3.56 $4.07 billion $0.65 27.85 Loomis AB (publ) $2.23 billion 1.14 $174.15 million N/A N/A

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Loomis AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 7.18% 12.74% 6.67% Loomis AB (publ) 5.21% 10.15% 3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Industria de Diseño Textil and Loomis AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 2 5 4 0 2.18 Loomis AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Loomis AB (publ) on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. As of April 1, 2021, the company operated through a network of approximately 400 branches. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

