LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 149,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

