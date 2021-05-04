Lua Token Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Lua Token has a market cap of $9.90 million and $464,012.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00852803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.46 or 0.09786602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,754,900 coins and its circulating supply is 70,169,082 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

