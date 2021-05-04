Lucara Diamond (LUC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.26 million for the quarter.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

LUC opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65.

LUC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.