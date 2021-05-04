Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $335.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $213.97 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

