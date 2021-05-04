Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,247. The company has a market cap of $632.02 million, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

