Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of LXFR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,247. The company has a market cap of $632.02 million, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.
In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
