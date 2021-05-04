Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Mack-Cali Realty has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.12-0.15 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLI opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Mack-Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

