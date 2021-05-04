Maiden (MHLD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

Shares of MHLD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

