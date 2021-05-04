Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $288.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

