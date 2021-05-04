Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 2,630 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey stock opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.38. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $167.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

