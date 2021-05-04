Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a na rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.96.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.87. The stock has a market cap of C$52.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.