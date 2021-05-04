Marin Software (MRIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2021

Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.16%.

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

