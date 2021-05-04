Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Up 32.3% in April

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,187.05. 337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,796. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,062.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,991. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Markel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

