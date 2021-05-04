Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

MMC opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $137.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

