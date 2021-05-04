Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

MARZF remained flat at $$1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

