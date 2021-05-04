MASQ Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $482,430.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00266029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $630.34 or 0.01153765 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00032078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00737876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,412.42 or 0.99595328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

